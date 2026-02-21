Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.8%

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.40. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $98.97 and a 12 month high of $171.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.