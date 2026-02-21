SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.29. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

