JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $225.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $225,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 510,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after buying an additional 282,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $74.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

