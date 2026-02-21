PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,072.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.2% during the third quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $481.67 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $420.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.52.

NYSE RACE opened at $366.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.73. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $519.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $3.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Positive Sentiment: Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex?div Apr 21), a double?digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income?oriented investors and signals management confidence. Board Proposes Higher Dividend

Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex?div Apr 21), a double?digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income?oriented investors and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Pre?season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on?track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Leclerc Leads Bahrain Test

Pre?season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on?track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Ferrari Debuts Trick Rear Wing

Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near?term investor confidence. Evercore ISI Bullish on Ferrari

Sell?side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near?term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20?F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. 2025 Annual Report Filed

Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20?F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non?material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. No Temp Race Engineer for Hamilton

Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non?material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: RACE trades at a premium (P/E ~36) and remains below its 200?day moving average (~$409), which may limit upside until fundamentals or momentum improve.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

