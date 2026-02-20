Garrett Motion Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

GTX opened at $19.27 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Garrett Motion from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

