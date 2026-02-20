Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.8750.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xencor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $838.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.98. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $1,796,862.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,835.85. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,153,329.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 236,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,943.28. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.



Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

