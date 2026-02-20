Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Amplitude updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.020–0.010 EPS.

Strong Q4 and FY2025 financials — revenue of $91.4M (+17% YoY), ARR of $366M (+17% YoY), highest net new ARR since 2021, non?GAAP operating income of $4.2M , and record free cash flow (~ $24M ), with the board approving a $100M buyback reserve.

(+17% YoY), ARR of (+17% YoY), highest net new ARR since 2021, non?GAAP operating income of , and record free cash flow (~ ), with the board approving a buyback reserve. Management positions AI as a structural tailwind after launching agentic analytics (Global & Specialized Agents plus MCP), claiming a 76% success rate on complex production queries and deep integrations with Anthropic, OpenAI, GitHub, Slack and others.

on complex production queries and deep integrations with Anthropic, OpenAI, GitHub, Slack and others. Enterprise and platform momentum — enterprise cohort ARR up ~20% YoY, customers >$100K ARR grew to 698 (+18% YoY), multi?product adoption rising (74% of ARR from multi?product customers) and net dollar retention improved to 105% .

(+18% YoY), multi?product adoption rising (74% of ARR from multi?product customers) and net dollar retention improved to . Pricing/packaging change centralizes add?on products as a percentage uplift on the events?based core metric to simplify adoption and encourage more data ingestion, which management says improves transparency but will change how customer spend scales.

2026 outlook calls for continued revenue growth (~15% FY midpoint, $390–398M) but with a Q1 non?GAAP operating loss and modest full?year operating income range, signaling near?term margin variability as investments continue.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Amplitude declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $513,343.43. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

