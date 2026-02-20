ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 187.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,370. This represents a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 target price on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

WDAY stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

