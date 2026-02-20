ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 187.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,370. This represents a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
WDAY stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating and keeps a notably high $285 price target, signaling confidence in Workday’s long?term growth runway and AI opportunity. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities upgraded WDAY to Buy, adding another supportive voice that may attract growth-focused investors. Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen’s Derrick Wood kept a Buy rating, citing AI?driven growth and strategic M&A as key positives, although he trimmed the price target to $200 — suggesting upside remains but nearer?term execution/visibility concerns persist. Workday: AI-Driven Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Underscore Buy Rating Despite Macro and Leadership Headwinds
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues WDAY is oversold with material upside potential, which may attract value?oriented traders looking for mean?reversion. Workday: Oversold With Material Upside Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Workday’s founder has returned as CEO and is refocusing the AI roadmap and investor communications — a leadership move that could improve strategic clarity over time. Workday Founder Returns As CEO Refocusing AI Roadmap And Investor Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks) are digging into Q4 metrics beyond top?line EPS to find cues on subscription growth and margin leverage ahead of results — items that could swing sentiment at earnings time. Seeking Clues to Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner news: Interact announced Workday integration for its AI?native employee experience platform — a tactical positive for product ecosystem but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Interact Expands its Employee Experience Platform with New AI?Native Features and Workday Integration
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a roundup explaining the recent share decline, which helps frame the market reaction but doesn’t point to a single clear catalyst. Here’s Why Workday (WDAY) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Citizens Jmp downgraded WDAY from Outperform to Market Perform, reducing near?term conviction among institutional holders and adding selling pressure. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp
- Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target to $204 and Oppenheimer signaled lower expectations, both moves that trim upside and contribute to the cautious tone among investors. BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $204.00 Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
