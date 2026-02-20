Financial Comparison: Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) versus Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and Hennes & Mauritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 0 0 5 4.00 Hennes & Mauritz 1 5 0 1 2.14

Volatility & Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burberry Group and Hennes & Mauritz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.83 -$95.68 million N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz $23.01 billion 1.24 $1.23 billion $0.16 25.31

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Hennes & Mauritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz 5.46% 30.80% 7.35%

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz beats Burberry Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hennes & Mauritz

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.