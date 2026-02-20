Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $72.29

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.2941.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright projects a path to profitability in FY2027 and issued upgraded multi?quarter earnings estimates and a $50 target, maintaining a constructive long?term view that could support upside if execution and clinical readouts align. HC Wainwright Price Target Change

Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated a "Neutral" rating on RARE, signaling a wait?and?see stance from another sell?side firm and likely contributing to muted trading interest until clearer clinical or legal outcomes emerge. Wedbush Reiterates Neutral

Negative Sentiment: Canaccord cut its price expectations/published a pessimistic forecast for RARE (prior targets were much higher), signaling reduced near?term enthusiasm from at least one major shop — a direct headwind for sentiment. Canaccord Forecast

Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Portnoy, ClaimsFiler, Kessler Topaz, Berger Montague, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and others) announced class?action notices for purchasers of RARE stock in the Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025 window and urge lead?plaintiff filings by April 6, 2026 — heightening legal risk, potential distraction, and liability over alleged misstatements about setrusumab. Representative notice: Rosen Law Firm. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Negative Sentiment: Kessler Topaz and other firms specifically cite alleged material omissions/misstatements tied to setrusumab — these allegations are directly related to Ultragenyx's core pipeline messaging and are likely the main driver of today's negative sentiment. Kessler Topaz Notice

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $72,117.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,308.60. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $187,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $21.83 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 566.58% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

