Head-To-Head Review: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.24, suggesting that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 5 2 3.13 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hesai Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 923.33%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 13.83 -$14.02 million $0.42 66.95 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 177.98 -$355.85 million ($1.84) -0.27

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -74,517.13% -518.14% -91.88%

Summary

Hesai Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

