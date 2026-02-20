American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Critical Contrast

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and JIADE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $624.56 million 1.26 $16.11 million $1.32 32.88 JIADE $2.57 million 1.98 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

This table compares American Public Education and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.87% 11.75% 5.77% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JIADE has a beta of -5.09, indicating that its share price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Public Education and JIADE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 6 1 2.89 JIADE 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $47.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given American Public Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than JIADE.

Summary

American Public Education beats JIADE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, pre-licensure nursing programs, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

