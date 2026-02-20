Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.80% of Bath & Body Works worth $95,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.
Bath & Body Works News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bath & Body Works launched an authorized storefront on Amazon to sell products through Amazon’s platform and logistics network — CEO Daniel Heaf said the move is about meeting customers where they are, which could broaden distribution, capture additional online sales and reduce channel friction. Bath & Body Works starts selling on Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the company’s partnership push (including Disney?related merchandising) and dividend moves as signs of a more disciplined brand and capital strategy — this may support investor confidence in growth initiatives and shareholder returns. Does Bath & Body Works’ Disney Push and Dividend Signal a Refined Brand and Capital Strategy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Bath & Body Works set its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 earnings release for March 4, 2026 (pre?market) with a conference call — this date is likely to be the next major catalyst for the stock as investors re?evaluate guidance, margins and e?commerce trends. Bath & Body Works to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results on March 4, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview coverage notes the company is expected to announce quarterly results soon — analysts and traders may be positioning ahead of the report, amplifying intra?day moves. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: A wave of class?action notices and law?firm alerts has been filed/issued alleging securities fraud tied to a June 4, 2024–Nov 19, 2025 class period; multiple firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs with deadlines in mid?March — this raises legal risk, potential settlement exposure and management distraction. Pomerantz investor alert Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz notice
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.
Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.
