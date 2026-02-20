Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Decreases Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Bank of America by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $385.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

