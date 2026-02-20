NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,097 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,884,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,463,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,726,000 after purchasing an additional 517,294 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 34.1% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 495,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 484,327 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $103,043.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,043.40. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a $300 million share repurchase program (up to ~5.1% of shares), signaling management believes OBDC is undervalued and providing buyback support for the stock. RTT News: Buyback

Board authorizes a $300 million share repurchase program (up to ~5.1% of shares), signaling management believes OBDC is undervalued and providing buyback support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl and affiliated BDCs agreed to sell $1.4B of direct-lending investments to institutional pension/insurance buyers at ~99.7% of par, unlocking material liquidity and enabling significant return-of-capital distributions. The company also noted a Moody’s upgrade to Baa2, supporting credit profile perceptions. PR Newswire: Asset Sale

Blue Owl and affiliated BDCs agreed to sell $1.4B of direct-lending investments to institutional pension/insurance buyers at ~99.7% of par, unlocking material liquidity and enabling significant return-of-capital distributions. The company also noted a Moody’s upgrade to Baa2, supporting credit profile perceptions. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: OBDC reported EPS of $0.36 (beat consensus by $0.01), declared a $0.37 quarterly dividend (high yield), and reported stable adjusted NII — all supportive fundamentals for income-focused investors. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Q4 results: OBDC reported EPS of $0.36 (beat consensus by $0.01), declared a $0.37 quarterly dividend (high yield), and reported stable adjusted NII — all supportive fundamentals for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management sold loans and raised roughly $1.4B to fund investor payouts and liquidity needs — this addresses near-term redemption pressure but is a tactical move rather than a fundamental earnings change. Seeking Alpha: Sells Loans

Management sold loans and raised roughly $1.4B to fund investor payouts and liquidity needs — this addresses near-term redemption pressure but is a tactical move rather than a fundamental earnings change. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue ($439.5M) missed consensus (~$454M) and some metrics like TII trailed expectations, so while EPS beat, certain operating metrics are mixed. Watch NII/credit trends and NAV movements. Zacks: Metrics vs Estimates

Quarterly revenue ($439.5M) missed consensus (~$454M) and some metrics like TII trailed expectations, so while EPS beat, certain operating metrics are mixed. Watch NII/credit trends and NAV movements. Negative Sentiment: The company said it is not halting investor liquidity overall but has permanently halted quarterly redemptions for its retail-targeted OBDC II fund, replacing redemptions with periodic distributions as assets are sold — a move that spooked retail investors and added to sector unease. US News: Not Halting Liquidity / Redemption Change

The company said it is not halting investor liquidity overall but has permanently halted quarterly redemptions for its retail-targeted OBDC II fund, replacing redemptions with periodic distributions as assets are sold — a move that spooked retail investors and added to sector unease. Negative Sentiment: Reports emphasize growing private-credit unease and show market reaction (shares in affiliated names fell), highlighting reputational and liquidity risks for Blue Owl and the sector after the redemption-policy change. MSN: Private Credit Unease

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Further Reading

