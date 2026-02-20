NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $117.24.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

