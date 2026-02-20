NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 14,640 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, joining other firms that have turned more bullish after Palantir’s strong Q4 results and AI positioning — this upgrade helped lift investor sentiment. Palantir Stock Price Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, joining other firms that have turned more bullish after Palantir’s strong Q4 results and AI positioning — this upgrade helped lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Palantir reported a blockbuster Q4 (revenue +70% y/y, EPS and revenue beats) and raised guidance, which supports expectations for continued commercial and U.S. government demand. That fundamental beat is a primary driver of renewed buying interest. Q4 Earnings: These Buy-Rated Stocks Crushed Expectations

Palantir reported a blockbuster Q4 (revenue +70% y/y, EPS and revenue beats) and raised guidance, which supports expectations for continued commercial and U.S. government demand. That fundamental beat is a primary driver of renewed buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Rackspace announced a strategic partnership to deploy Palantir’s Foundry and AIP in regulated/private-cloud environments, which could speed enterprise AIP adoption and enlarge Palantir’s commercial footprint. Partnerships like this increase channel reach and make deployments easier for enterprise customers. Rackspace and Palantir Partnership

Rackspace announced a strategic partnership to deploy Palantir’s Foundry and AIP in regulated/private-cloud environments, which could speed enterprise AIP adoption and enlarge Palantir’s commercial footprint. Partnerships like this increase channel reach and make deployments easier for enterprise customers. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge temporarily barred former Palantir staffers from soliciting employees for a rival AI startup, reducing near-term talent leakage and protecting Palantir’s competitive edge in specialized engineering talent. US judge blocks ex-Palantir staffers

A federal judge temporarily barred former Palantir staffers from soliciting employees for a rival AI startup, reducing near-term talent leakage and protecting Palantir’s competitive edge in specialized engineering talent. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami — a strategic/operational change that may lower taxes and aid recruiting but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue trends. Investors are treating this as a structural/PR move rather than a revenue catalyst. Palantir HQ move to Miami

Palantir moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami — a strategic/operational change that may lower taxes and aid recruiting but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue trends. Investors are treating this as a structural/PR move rather than a revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: High-profile scrutiny intensified after filings showed CEO Alex Karp logged ~$17.2M in private-jet travel; Michael Burry and other critics highlighted governance/expense concerns, which can weigh on sentiment and invite activist attention despite strong operations. CEO private jet spending

High-profile scrutiny intensified after filings showed CEO Alex Karp logged ~$17.2M in private-jet travel; Michael Burry and other critics highlighted governance/expense concerns, which can weigh on sentiment and invite activist attention despite strong operations. Negative Sentiment: Broader skepticism remains — calls that PLTR may be overvalued or subject to unwind after a big run, plus visible insider selling and activist scrutiny, are ongoing risk factors that could cap upside until valuation concerns fade. MarketWatch: Burry attack and valuation concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

