NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $235 price target for RTX after the company reached a framework deal to expand missile manufacturing capacity to support Pentagon goals — analyst backing tied to defense program participation increases visibility on future government backlog and revenue. Wolfe Research Reaffirms RTX Corp (RTX) Outperform

Wolfe Research reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $235 price target for RTX after the company reached a framework deal to expand missile manufacturing capacity to support Pentagon goals — analyst backing tied to defense program participation increases visibility on future government backlog and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought roughly 286,960 call options (a >2,000% jump vs. typical volume), signaling heavy bullish positioning that can amplify upside as dealers hedge and push underlying shares higher. (Source: market activity entry)

Unusually large options activity: traders bought roughly 286,960 call options (a >2,000% jump vs. typical volume), signaling heavy bullish positioning that can amplify upside as dealers hedge and push underlying shares higher. (Source: market activity entry) Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention piece from Zacks notes increased search/interest in RTX — useful context (more eyes on the stock can increase volatility, but it’s not new fundamental news). RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention

Investor attention piece from Zacks notes increased search/interest in RTX — useful context (more eyes on the stock can increase volatility, but it’s not new fundamental news). Neutral Sentiment: RTX presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (transcript available) — presentations can provide management color on order trends and margins but typically move stock only if new detail or updated guidance is given. RTX Presents at Citi Conference (Transcript)

RTX presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (transcript available) — presentations can provide management color on order trends and margins but typically move stock only if new detail or updated guidance is given. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple consumer tech headlines referencing “RTX” (GPU product reviews, PC sales and discounts) are about NVIDIA’s “RTX” graphics brand and unrelated to Raytheon Technologies / RTX Corporation — these can create noise in headlines/searches but do not affect RTX’s defense/aerospace fundamentals. Example: Ryzen/RTX 5080 PC sale. Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5080 gaming PC sale

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:RTX opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

