JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.13% of W.P. Carey worth $315,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 27.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 160,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 875,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 208,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,016,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 174.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

