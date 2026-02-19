Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,094.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler maintained an “overweight” stance despite trimming its target to $53, which signals some analyst confidence in upside versus current levels. General Mills price target lowered by Piper Sandler
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool named General Mills a top dividend pick, keeping income-focused investors interested despite near?term headwinds. 2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat included GIS on a “Food Stocks to Buy” list, highlighting the defensive nature of packaged?food businesses for long?term investors. Food Stocks to Buy Right Now (GIS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on General Mills’ push into protein?fortified cereals suggests a brand repositioning toward health?conscious consumers — a strategic long?term play but unclear near?term sales impact. Is General Mills (GIS) Using Protein Cereals to Reposition Its Core Brand Strategy?
- Neutral Sentiment: General Mills presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY); presentations may reveal strategic priorities but haven’t offset the market’s reaction to the guidance cut. General Mills Presents at CAGNY 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Company lowered FY?2026 guidance: EPS range trimmed to $3.37–$3.54 (below consensus) and organic net sales now expected to fall ~1.5%–2% as shoppers trade down — the primary driver of today’s selloff. General Mills Wants to Win Health-Conscious Shoppers; Cut in Outlook Slams Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports and screens show the stock fell after the guidance cut, with coverage noting weaker demand and higher restructuring costs (~$165M), which pressure near?term profitability. General Mills Stock Down 7%, Guidance Lowered on Demand Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts pared targets: Wells Fargo cut to $45 (equal weight), reflecting reduced conviction and adding selling pressure from the sell?side. Benzinga note on Wells Fargo target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual bearish options activity — a large surge in put buying — signals traders are positioning for further downside or volatility. (Market options volume reported Feb. 17.)
- Negative Sentiment: Several bearish analysis pieces argue flat sales and valuation risks make GIS less attractive despite low historical multiples, which could weigh on sentiment until sales stabilize. Why Historically Low Valuations Are No Longer a ‘Buy’ Signal
General Mills Price Performance
GIS stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $67.35.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.47%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.
Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.
