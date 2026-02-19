Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,094.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.37.

GIS stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

