The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 11.1% increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ CAKE opened at $64.07 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.
The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.
