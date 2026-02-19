The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 11.1% increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $64.07 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

