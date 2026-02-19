HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Position Boosted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0%

HCA stock opened at $534.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.76. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $552.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.