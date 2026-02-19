Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Boosted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,188 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $746,728,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

