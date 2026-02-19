FY2025 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Boosted by Zacks Research

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PRGO stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.51. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,634,000 after buying an additional 653,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,983,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,154 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,695,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Perrigo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,340,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 637,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

