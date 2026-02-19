Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after buying an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,769,000 after buying an additional 1,240,071 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,617,000 after buying an additional 780,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $249.56 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $256.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

More Howmet Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: BTIG raised its price target to $275 and maintained a Buy, signaling stronger earnings/valuation expectations. BTIG price target raise

Analyst upgrades: BTIG raised its price target to $275 and maintained a Buy, signaling stronger earnings/valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $257 and kept a Buy rating, providing additional sell?side support that can underpin the stock. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $257 and kept a Buy rating, providing additional sell?side support that can underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows: reports show large institutional buying since mid?2024, which supports upward pressure on the share price and indicates ongoing investor interest. Institutional inflows report

Institutional inflows: reports show large institutional buying since mid?2024, which supports upward pressure on the share price and indicates ongoing investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Debt offering for acquisition: Howmet priced $1.2B of notes across maturities (2028, 2029, 2036) to fund an acquisition — this secures financing but increases leverage; impact depends on deal execution and synergy realization. Debt offering press release

Debt offering for acquisition: Howmet priced $1.2B of notes across maturities (2028, 2029, 2036) to fund an acquisition — this secures financing but increases leverage; impact depends on deal execution and synergy realization. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage highlights Howmet as a long?term growth name and summarizes bullish analyst commentary — useful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks growth piece

Zacks coverage highlights Howmet as a long?term growth name and summarizes bullish analyst commentary — useful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Neil Marchuk sold 45,150 shares (~$11.36M at the reported price), reducing his stake nearly 30% — a high?value sale can be viewed negatively by investors who watch insider activity. SEC filing for insider sale

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.