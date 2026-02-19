WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris Sells 17,294 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,825. This represents a 37.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diane Lazzaris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WESCO International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $831,269.67.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $302.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.