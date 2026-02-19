Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede Sells 80,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Neha Narkhede sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $2,447,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,313.91. The trade was a 73.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neha Narkhede also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Neha Narkhede sold 23,100 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $693,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,190,800.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $664,500.00.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Key Stories Impacting Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 25.31%.Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Confluent this week:

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Confluent by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 655.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $10,250,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. William Blair cut Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.