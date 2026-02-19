Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,215,286 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215,286 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $328,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,696,000 after buying an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 926,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,333,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 403,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 134,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $259.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.13.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $235.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.