2,910 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 108,996 shares of company stock valued at $63,355,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $514.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

