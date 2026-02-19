Readystate Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,902 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line News Summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.