First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

