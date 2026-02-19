First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,654 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $160,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T?Mobile management publicly downplayed satellite providers as a near?term competitive threat, which reduces perceived network risk and supports long?term market share stability. Read More.

T?Mobile management publicly downplayed satellite providers as a near?term competitive threat, which reduces perceived network risk and supports long?term market share stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed a quarterly dividend of $1.02/share (ex?dividend Feb 27, payable Mar 12) and recent filings show institutional buyers increasing positions — both supportive for valuation and shareholder returns. Read More.

The company disclosed a quarterly dividend of $1.02/share (ex?dividend Feb 27, payable Mar 12) and recent filings show institutional buyers increasing positions — both supportive for valuation and shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage continues to evolve — fresh analyst reports and model updates are circulating (stay alert for target?price or rating changes that could move the stock). Read More.

Analyst coverage continues to evolve — fresh analyst reports and model updates are circulating (stay alert for target?price or rating changes that could move the stock). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor/analyst day transcript was posted — it may contain forward guidance and network/capital allocation details that investors will parse for growth and margin implications. Read More.

Investor/analyst day transcript was posted — it may contain forward guidance and network/capital allocation details that investors will parse for growth and margin implications. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Raul M. Claure sold 550,000 shares (~$119.7M at ~ $217.57/share), a large reduction in his position that can signal profit?taking and pressure sentiment. Read More.

Director Raul M. Claure sold 550,000 shares (~$119.7M at ~ $217.57/share), a large reduction in his position that can signal profit?taking and pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by Mark Wolfe Nelson (two filings totaling ~16,514 shares) further increase the volume of insider selling disclosed this week. SEC filings are posted for these transactions. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.25 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 567,971 shares of company stock worth $123,609,263 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.