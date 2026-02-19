International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130.80 and last traded at GBX 130.68, with a volume of 2673311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, with a total value of £15,324.57. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.