Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Drops By 12.9%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,416 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 10,814 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LDRT opened at $25.37 on Thursday. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.