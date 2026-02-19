Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Drops By 12.9%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,416 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 10,814 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LDRT opened at $25.37 on Thursday. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Treasury ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises US Treasury bonds Government, Treasury Investment Grade annually. LDRT was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

