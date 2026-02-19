WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,544 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 6,348 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DON opened at $56.08 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.