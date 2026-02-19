SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 and last traded at GBX 6.98. Approximately 16,476,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 6,070,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX (0.31) EPS for the quarter. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 237.95% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis. The company has an agreement with Croda Plc; and operates two research programmes with the University of Manchester, an oral programme and an inflammation study.

