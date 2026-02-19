First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Enersys $ENS

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.05% of Enersys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Enersys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 16.8% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 235.6% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enersys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,570.98. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Enersys Price Performance

ENS opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $194.77.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

