First National Bank of Omaha Invests $1.84 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,779,000 after buying an additional 213,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 749,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 575,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,616.99. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,070 shares of company stock worth $1,787,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Featured Articles

