General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stock Holdings Increased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,842,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $349.36 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $369.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.04 and its 200-day moving average is $338.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

