Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Debenhams Capital PLC (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 and last traded at GBX 21. Approximately 2,048,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,637,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 price target on shares of Debenhams Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 17.50.

Get Debenhams Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Debenhams Capital

Debenhams Capital Stock Up 10.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.20. The stock has a market cap of £268.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Debenhams Capital

(Get Free Report)

Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.

Almost half of our products are designed and sourced in the UK and distributed globally from our international distribution centres based in the North of England.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.