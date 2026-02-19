Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and sales strength — Q4 net sales rose about 21% year?over?year to $929 million, topping prior-year comparables and signaling demand strength across end markets. Kaiser Aluminum Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results

Revenue and sales strength — Q4 net sales rose about 21% year?over?year to $929 million, topping prior-year comparables and signaling demand strength across end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / momentum coverage — multiple Zacks pieces highlight KALU as a growth and momentum candidate, which can attract buyers and support multiple expansion if trends continue. 3 Best Momentum Stock Opportunities (KALU, FET, FNLPF)

Analyst / momentum coverage — multiple Zacks pieces highlight KALU as a growth and momentum candidate, which can attract buyers and support multiple expansion if trends continue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings vs. some estimates — the company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter; several outlets (and the company release) frame this as a beat versus a $1.35 consensus, while other outlets use a slightly higher benchmark. This divergence in reported “beats” vs “misses” created mixed headlines. Company Press Release (Q4 Results)

Earnings vs. some estimates — the company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter; several outlets (and the company release) frame this as a beat versus a $1.35 consensus, while other outlets use a slightly higher benchmark. This divergence in reported “beats” vs “misses” created mixed headlines. Negative Sentiment: EPS headline miss vs. Zacks benchmark — Zacks flagged that $1.53 missed its $1.56 consensus, which likely pressured sentiment among traders focused on beats vs. misses. Kaiser Aluminum Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EPS headline miss vs. Zacks benchmark — Zacks flagged that $1.53 missed its $1.56 consensus, which likely pressured sentiment among traders focused on beats vs. misses. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains modest — reported net margin (~2.9%) and ROE (~10.7%) are modest for a growth narrative; investors may be cautious until margins or guidance show sustainable improvement. MarketBeat KALU Summary

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

