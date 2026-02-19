Kurt Gustafson Sells 6,828 Shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt Gustafson sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $11,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,983.40. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in OmniAb by 214.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting OmniAb

Here are the key news stories impacting OmniAb this week:

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

Featured Stories

