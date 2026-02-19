Didier Papadopoulos Sells 10,382 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $102,574.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 134,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,950.32. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $62,004.84.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $89,745.13.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.57.

Positive Sentiment: Joby announced a plan to reach a production rate of four aircraft per month by 2027 and is embedding roughly 200 Toyota engineers on its lines to implement the Toyota Production System — a move that materially improves manufacturing credibility, could lower unit costs, and supports a pathway to scale and future profitability. Made by Toyota: Joby Aviation Targeting 4 Aircraft Per Month

Joby announced a plan to reach a production rate of four aircraft per month by 2027 and is embedding roughly 200 Toyota engineers on its lines to implement the Toyota Production System — a move that materially improves manufacturing credibility, could lower unit costs, and supports a pathway to scale and future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Congress is pushing the FAA to accelerate certification for electric air taxis — a regulatory tailwind that could shorten Joby’s path to commercial service and monetize its production ramp earlier than expected. Congress Wants FAA to Speed Electric Air Taxi Certification

Congress is pushing the FAA to accelerate certification for electric air taxis — a regulatory tailwind that could shorten Joby’s path to commercial service and monetize its production ramp earlier than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Joby’s January capital raise (~$1B of equity and convertibles) increased cash runway above $1B and funds the Dayton facility and ramp — this materially lowers short-term insolvency risk but previously caused dilution that pressured the share price. Made by Toyota: Joby Aviation Targeting 4 Aircraft Per Month

Joby’s January capital raise (~$1B of equity and convertibles) increased cash runway above $1B and funds the Dayton facility and ramp — this materially lowers short-term insolvency risk but previously caused dilution that pressured the share price. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week — including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s large block (507,182 shares at ~$9.91 reported Feb. 17) — introduces near-term selling pressure and can erode investor confidence even if proceeds are for diversification. CEO Form 4 filing

Significant insider selling this week — including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s large block (507,182 shares at ~$9.91 reported Feb. 17) — introduces near-term selling pressure and can erode investor confidence even if proceeds are for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Additional mid-February sales by other executives (Bonny Simi, Eric Allison, Didier Papadopoulos, Gregory Bowles, Kate DeHoff) further reduce insider stakes and add to short-term supply overhang. Joby insider trades roundup

JOBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $273,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 137.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

