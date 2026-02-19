NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $534.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.00 and a 1-year high of $552.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.