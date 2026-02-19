Dan Spaulding Sells 3,901 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $172,385.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,227.79. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95.

ZG opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Zillow reported revenue up ~18% year?over?year and modestly beat revenue estimates in its most recent quarter (EPS slightly missed). Continued top?line growth helps justify analyst buy-side views and keeps longer?term upside on the table.

Company fundamentals: Zillow reported revenue up ~18% year?over?year and modestly beat revenue estimates in its most recent quarter (EPS slightly missed). Continued top?line growth helps justify analyst buy-side views and keeps longer?term upside on the table. Neutral Sentiment: Routine disclosure: All insider sales were disclosed via SEC Form 4 filings with no accompanying company guidance changes or public explanation — many such sales are for diversification or tax/liquidity needs rather than signaling corporate trouble. Example Insider Form 4

Routine disclosure: All insider sales were disclosed via SEC Form 4 filings with no accompanying company guidance changes or public explanation — many such sales are for diversification or tax/liquidity needs rather than signaling corporate trouble. Negative Sentiment: CEO selling: CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined ~18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average (~$813.5k proceeds), reducing his reported ownership — executive?level sales at this scale can weigh on near?term sentiment. CEO Form 4

CEO selling: CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined ~18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average (~$813.5k proceeds), reducing his reported ownership — executive?level sales at this scale can weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO selling: CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold additional shares (including a Feb. 18 sale of 7,786 shares at ~$43.73), trimming his stake ~11.9% from pre?sale levels — another senior sale that could be read negatively by investors. CFO Form 4 (Feb. 18)

CFO selling: CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold additional shares (including a Feb. 18 sale of 7,786 shares at ~$43.73), trimming his stake ~11.9% from pre?sale levels — another senior sale that could be read negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider selling: Dan Spaulding sold ~9,262 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at an average just over $44, lowering his holding to ~41k shares — adds to the cluster of leadership selling. Director Form 4

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

