Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,996 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,996 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,282 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.