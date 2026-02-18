Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.26. 469,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,024. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$7.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.10.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of C$637.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries.

