H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

HR.UN remained flat at C$10.55 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 366,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,505. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of C$203.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio primarily comprised of high-quality residential (operating as Lantower Residential), industrial and office properties comprising approximately 21.3 million square feet.

