Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,427 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of IJH stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
