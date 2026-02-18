Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $56,123,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,171,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 899,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,718,000 after acquiring an additional 232,632 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,108,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 195,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,108,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:RHP opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.